Dal Riata is latest to revive distillery tradition

Dál Riata Distillery

A second new distillery in a week has been announced for an area once known as the capital of the whisky world.

Plans for the Dál Riata Distillery in Campbeltown follow a similar announcement at the weekend from R&B Distillers which wants to build a facility on the Kintye peninsula.

The emergence of two applications will be welcomed in an area which in the mid 1800s boasted more than 25 distilleries until a dramatic decline during the 1920s. By 1929 the town had only two operating distilleries.

The name Dál Riata is derived from the ancient kingdom that existed on the Western coast of Scotland and Northeast Ireland between the 6th & 9th Centuries.

Dál Riata Distillery will have the capacity to produce 850,000 litres of spirit per annum and will utilise locally grown barley from Dunadd Hillfort; this area, near Lochgilphead, was the capital of the Dál Riata kingdom.

Plans have been submitted for the distillery, which will be located on Kinloch Road overlooking Campbeltown Loch, by Bowman Stewart Architects of Lochgilphead.

The distillery aims to enhance the area and work within the Campbeltown Conservation Area scheme. The Still House will incorporate curtain-wall glazing with a viewing balcony providing sweeping views of the Loch and bay. In addition to the distillery, a retail and visitor’s centre will be situated on Longrow, adjacent to the distillery.

Ian Croucher, director, said: “The addition of this distillery to the Campbeltown region will reinforce the town’s place in the story of Scotch and Dál Riata will be a new chapter to an already incredible history.”

Mr Croucher is the founder and owner of North Star Spirits. His fellow founders are Ronnie Grant, owner and managing director of RB Grant, and David Stirk, founder and owner of Creative Whisky Co and author of “The Distilleries of Campbeltown”.