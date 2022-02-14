Cowley to lead new team at BNP Paribas Real Estate

Finance

Tara Cowley will lead a new team at BNP Paribas Real Estate offering planning and development advice across key sectors. She is joined by Jay Skinner, senior planner.

The new team will be based in the Edinburgh office and join Allan Matthews who was recently appointed as director of agency & occupier solutions.

Ms Cowley, pictured, who has led Strutt & Parker’s planning team in Scotland for nearly four years, said: “We are hugely excited to join our BNPPRE colleagues at a critical time for the property industry.”

Gary Cameron, head of Scotland, said: “We are strengthening our offer with this expert team from our Strutt & Parker business. They take on this new mandate at a pivotal time as we expand the Edinburgh business, and bolster our offer to clients.

“Despite conditions of the past two years, property development in Scotland has remained resilient with numerous new commercial, mixed use and residential schemes being delivered in the Central Belt.

“Scotland has always been high on the list of places to live and do business, and we are seeing ever increasing demand for land and assets from developers and investors, and overall the market is looking buoyant.”