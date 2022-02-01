Cove’s £100m persuades family to sell Argyll Holidays

Parks sold

Cove UK’s Mark Seaton (centre) with Allan (left) and Keith Campbell of Argyll Holidays

Scottish company Argyll Holidays has a new owner after the family that has owned the company for 55 years was finally persuaded to sell.

After turning away numerous suitors over the years the Campbell family have accepted an offer believed to be in excess of £100m from Cove Communities.

With roots in sheep farming, the Campbells set up the business in 1967 with a site at Drimsynie Estate and since then the company has expanded to eight parks around the Loch Lomond & Trossachs area.

Keith Campbell, director of Argyll Holidays, said: “Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove was the first company that we felt understood what we stand for and could continue what we started.

“Cove is the ideal custodian of Argyll Holidays, sharing as we do, the same missions and values and commitment to the preservation and investment in the destinations we own.”

The deal is the fifth acquisition under Cove UK managing director Mark Seaton, who said: “Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering.

“Most importantly we will grow and develop the vision of Argyll under Cove, through sustainable business practices, a commitment to environmental conservation and investment in people and the local community.”

Cove UK’s Go Wild outdoor activities and environmental education programme is flourishing at its other parks including Seal Bay Resort (formerly Bunn Leisure) in West Sussex and Gwel an Mor in Cornwall.

Lomond Banks date confirmed

Plans for a £40m tourist destination at Balloch on the banks of Loch Lomond will be submitted at the end of April 2022.

The team at Lomond Banks have firmed up their target date for submission to the National Park Authority to allow the results of ongoing biodiversity surveys to be incorporated into the designs being put forward.

Lomond Banks undertook an extended period of consultation with the local community as well as key businesses and stakeholders throughout 2021 which has helped to shape the plans, including the removal of any development in the ancient woodland of Drumkinnon Wood.