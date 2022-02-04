Cook steps up at BBC | Findlay takes university role

Media moves

James Cook has been appointed as the BBC’s Scotland Editor, replacing Sarah Smith who has moved to Washington.

Cook, pictured, has been chief news correspondent for The Nine on BBC Scotland since 2019. He joined the network as a Scotland Correspondent in 2007 and also spent time in London as a health correspondent. He was based in Los Angeles as North America Correspondent for three years.

Richard Burgess, interim senior controller of BBC News Content, said: “As well as being an excellent journalist, James also cares deeply about Scotland – its history, culture and politics – and has a strong commitment to our core BBC values of impartiality, accuracy and fairness. He has a clear vision for the Scotland Editor role, knows what works on digital and crucially, what matters in modern Scotland.”

Smith, who becomes North America Correspondent, was paid a staggering £185,000. Cook’s remuneration was not disclosed.

Cook beat off rival candidates rumoured to have included Ciaran Jenkins, Channel 4’s Scotland correspondent; Nick Eardley, a BBC correspondent in Westminster; Emma Vardy, Northern Ireland correspondent; James Shaw, Scotland correspondent; and Laura Bicker, Seoul correspondent.

University post

David Findlay has taken up the role of corporate communications manager at Edinburgh University.

He has been working in PR for a number of organisations, including Shelter Scotland and PoppyScotland, Registers of Scotland and Midlothian Council.

He spent his early career in journalism as a reporter, sub-editor and page designer for a number of titles including The Herald, The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday.