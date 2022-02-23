Update:

M&A speculation

Co-operative Bank hires advisers to explore bids

| February 23, 2022
Co-operative
Co-operative Bank may be part of consolidation

Co-operative Bank is seeking to lead a round of consolidation in the mid-size banking sector, according to City soures.

The Manchester-based institution has called in investment bank PJT Partners to advise on potential acquisition targets, said Sky News.

Analysts predict a series of deals following Co-op’s attempt to absorb bid for TSB, creating a business with eight million customers. However, TSB’s Spanish owner Sabadell opted to retain the bank after earlier touting it for sale.

The Co-operative Bank will update the city on financial performance tomorrow, with analysts predicting a strong performance.

Banks have been reporting bumper results in the last two weeks with lenders buoyed by rising interest rates and increased economic activity.

One exception is Metro Bank which reported another loss and could be among the targets.

News, Finance & Law, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Image-of-Putin-in-Ukraine-trench

Pump prices rise | call to pull RT | new cyber attack

UK motorists are facing rising prices of fuel, with petrol at 149.3p a litre andRead More

Kevin Hollister

Pensions platform Guiide considers institutional funds

Scottish fintech company Guiide has raised £100,000 from existing private investors to develop its retirementRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.