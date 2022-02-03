Clyde Gateway sells two office buildings

JV buyer

The Albus is one of two blocks sold to a joint venture

Clyde Gateway has sold two office buildings to a joint venture between M7 Real Estate, one of Europe’s leading Investment and Asset Managers, and overseas investors.

The Albus building in Bridgeton is let to a number of tenants including online education firm SchoolCloud, the creative agency MadeBrave, and Peebles Media Group, whose publications include Scottish Grocer and Project Scotland.

Tenants at One Rutherglen Links are SPIE, an international facilities management company, and Clear Business, which operates in the telecoms, water and energy sectors.

Clyde Gateway’s chief operating officer Barry Macintyre said: “The sale of Albus and One Rutherglen Links is the latest success in our programme of developing vacant land and building modern energy efficient business premises capable of attracting and creating jobs for Scotland.

“This sale again demonstrates investor confidence in the future of offices and paves the way for further developments in the area.”

Euan Burns, director of M7 Real Estate, added: “Clyde Gateway is an exciting area that continues to see growth and investment, is well located with further infrastructure and development to come.”

Clyde Gateway was represented by Ryden and solicitors Dentons and Middle East. The purchaser was represented by Saligo Real Estate and BTO Solicitors.