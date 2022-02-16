Clegg promoted into top policy role at Facebook

Social media

Nick Clegg: top tech role

Former Liberal Democrats leader Nick Clegg has been promoted into one of the most powerful jobs in the global technology sector.

Mr Clegg, who was deputy prime minister from 2010 to 2015, becomes policy executive at Facebook parent company Meta.

Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used the platform to announce he would have less of an involvement in policy and that the company needed a senior leader “who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally.”

Mr Clegg, 55, who joined the California-based company in 2018 as vice-president for global affairs and communications, will work at the same level as Mr Zuckerberg, who focuses on products, and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who is responsible for the business.

The appointment builds on the former British politician’s leadership roles on projects such as the establishment of an independent content oversight board.

The platform has been forced to defend its practices against mounting criticism including claims that its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, harmed users.

In his post on Facebook, Mr Zuckerberg said: “Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work.”

No details of Mr Clegg’s latest remuneration were declared but he was appointed in October 2018 on a reported salary of £2.7 million.