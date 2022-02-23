CeeD Awards
CeeD hosts awards for Scotland’s manufacturers
Scotland’s manufacturers will celebrate a year of succeeding against the pressures of the pandemic and rising costs when CeeD (Centre for Engineering and Education Development) presents its annual awards.
The CeeD Industry Awards, which return after a two-year hiatus, take place at The Glasgow Hilton Hotel on Thursday 24 February) with about 600 guests in attendance.
Joe Pacitti, CeeD managing director, said “While some sectors have been severely affected these past couple of years, the manufacturing sector has mostly carried on through some very difficult times and shown their resilience by finding new ways of working and pivoting their business to meet urgent new demands as a result of the pandemic.”
He said this is why two categories have been added this year “to recognise the many ways they have helped the rest of us to carry on and stay safe while doing so.”
Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee MSP said: “The importance of the manufacturing sector is reflected through our Making Scotland’s Future programme and CeeD’s role in our Advancing Manufacturing Challenge Fund is a key element of that.
“We want to create sustainable economic growth, so it is encouraging to see so many excellent examples of best practice highlighted at these awards.
“As Trade Minister, I am especially pleased to be handing out the Internationalisation Award. Manufacturing accounts for a large proportion of Scotland’s exports, so I expect the standard to be high.”
CeeD received more than 100 applications and the shortlist for each category has now been announced.
Mr Pacitti added “Judging has been very difficult this year. It has been so very close across all the categories, and I’d like to congratulate everyone who entered the 2022 CeeD awards.”
CeeD is a membership body which promotes Scotland’s vibrant manufacturing and engineering eco-system and is renowned for the work it does to improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness for manufacturing organisations across Scotland.
Shortlist
Knowledge Exchange
- South Ayrshire Council
- The Turbo Guy/Abertay University
- University of Aberdeen/National Decommissioning Centre
- University of the West of Scotland
Best Practice Sharing
- Centre for Offsite Construction & Innovative Structures (Edinburgh Napier University)
- Edinburgh Napier University – Business for Good team
- Smart Hub Lanarkshire
Skills Development
- Alexander Dennis
- EGGER (UK) Limited
- ID Systems UK Ltd
- Johnstons of Elgin
Contribution to mitigate Covid19 Issues
- Abergower Ltd/MDMC
- Glen Turner
- JWF Ltd
- Starn Group
Innovation
- Albacom
- Emblation
- Phoenix Instinct / UWS
- Wellfish
Collaboration in NetZero
- Morrison Construction / Passivhaus and Low Carbon Working Group
- Topolytics – WasteMap
- University of Strathclyde / Climate Neutral Districts
- Veolia / Waterwhelm
Remanufacturing
- ATL Turbine Services
- Edinburgh Napier University / Scottish Leather Group
- EGG Lighting
- KR Group
Transformational Change or Pivot through Covid19
- Albacom
- FoodMek
- Mage Controls
- Thales and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Circular Economy
- EGG Lighting
- PeachyKeen
- Renewable Parts Ltd
- WEEE Scotland Ltd
Internationalisation
- Alexander Dennis Limited
- Emblation
- SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd
- University West of Scotland / Zhejiang-UWS Innovation Base
Cyber Resilience
- Converged Communications
- Scottish Business Resilience Centre
- Teamvine
Marketing
- Nine Twenty Recruitment
- TeamVine
- Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd and Rokbak
- Women’s Business Station CIC
Women in Industry
- Carol Sheath – Engineering Programme Manager, Renewable Parts
- Jude McCorry – CEO, Scottish Business Resilience Centre
- Nicola Fraser – Business Director, KRG
- Diodes Incorporated
- Edinburgh Napier University
- ID Systems UK Ltd
- RUA Medical Devices Ltd
- SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd
- SOLASTA Bio Ltd
Young Person of the Year
- Ally Zlatar – The Starving Artist
- Andrew O’Riordan – SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd
- Declan Doyle – Scottish Business Resilience Centre
- Dylan McSween – ID Systems UK Ltd
- Mark Wilkie – Babcock International
- Matthew Walker – Co-Founder, Savora Drinks
- Ross Mitchell – Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd
- Sam Grace – MDG Group/Here’s the Plan
- Rhys Dingwall – North Lanarkshire Council / Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd