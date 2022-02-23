CeeD hosts awards for Scotland’s manufacturers

CeeD Awards

Joe Pacitti: firms have ways to pivot their business (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s manufacturers will celebrate a year of succeeding against the pressures of the pandemic and rising costs when CeeD (Centre for Engineering and Education Development) presents its annual awards.

The CeeD Industry Awards, which return after a two-year hiatus, take place at The Glasgow Hilton Hotel on Thursday 24 February) with about 600 guests in attendance.

Joe Pacitti, CeeD managing director, said “While some sectors have been severely affected these past couple of years, the manufacturing sector has mostly carried on through some very difficult times and shown their resilience by finding new ways of working and pivoting their business to meet urgent new demands as a result of the pandemic.”

He said this is why two categories have been added this year “to recognise the many ways they have helped the rest of us to carry on and stay safe while doing so.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee MSP said: “The importance of the manufacturing sector is reflected through our Making Scotland’s Future programme and CeeD’s role in our Advancing Manufacturing Challenge Fund is a key element of that.

“We want to create sustainable economic growth, so it is encouraging to see so many excellent examples of best practice highlighted at these awards.

“As Trade Minister, I am especially pleased to be handing out the Internationalisation Award. Manufacturing accounts for a large proportion of Scotland’s exports, so I expect the standard to be high.”

CeeD received more than 100 applications and the shortlist for each category has now been announced.

Mr Pacitti added “Judging has been very difficult this year. It has been so very close across all the categories, and I’d like to congratulate everyone who entered the 2022 CeeD awards.”

CeeD is a membership body which promotes Scotland’s vibrant manufacturing and engineering eco-system and is renowned for the work it does to improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness for manufacturing organisations across Scotland.

Shortlist

Knowledge Exchange

South Ayrshire Council

The Turbo Guy/Abertay University

University of Aberdeen/National Decommissioning Centre

University of the West of Scotland

Best Practice Sharing

Centre for Offsite Construction & Innovative Structures (Edinburgh Napier University)

Edinburgh Napier University – Business for Good team

Smart Hub Lanarkshire

Skills Development

Alexander Dennis

EGGER (UK) Limited

ID Systems UK Ltd

Johnstons of Elgin

Contribution to mitigate Covid19 Issues

Abergower Ltd/MDMC

Glen Turner

JWF Ltd

Starn Group

Innovation

Albacom

Emblation

Phoenix Instinct / UWS

Wellfish

Collaboration in NetZero

Morrison Construction / Passivhaus and Low Carbon Working Group

Topolytics – WasteMap

University of Strathclyde / Climate Neutral Districts

Veolia / Waterwhelm

Remanufacturing

ATL Turbine Services

Edinburgh Napier University / Scottish Leather Group

EGG Lighting

KR Group

Transformational Change or Pivot through Covid19

Albacom

FoodMek

Mage Controls

Thales and Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Circular Economy

EGG Lighting

PeachyKeen

Renewable Parts Ltd

WEEE Scotland Ltd

Internationalisation

Alexander Dennis Limited

Emblation

SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

University West of Scotland / Zhejiang-UWS Innovation Base

Cyber Resilience

Converged Communications

Scottish Business Resilience Centre

Teamvine

Marketing

Nine Twenty Recruitment

TeamVine

Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd and Rokbak

Women’s Business Station CIC

Women in Industry

Carol Sheath – Engineering Programme Manager, Renewable Parts

Jude McCorry – CEO, Scottish Business Resilience Centre

Nicola Fraser – Business Director, KRG

Diodes Incorporated

Edinburgh Napier University

ID Systems UK Ltd

RUA Medical Devices Ltd

SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

SOLASTA Bio Ltd

Young Person of the Year

Ally Zlatar – The Starving Artist

Andrew O’Riordan – SnapDragon Monitoring Ltd

Declan Doyle – Scottish Business Resilience Centre

Dylan McSween – ID Systems UK Ltd

Mark Wilkie – Babcock International

Matthew Walker – Co-Founder, Savora Drinks

Ross Mitchell – Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd

Sam Grace – MDG Group/Here’s the Plan

Rhys Dingwall – North Lanarkshire Council / Volvo Construction Equipment Haulers Ltd