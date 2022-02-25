CeeD Industry Awards
CeeD announces winners of manufacturing awards
The winners of the CeeD Annual Industry Awards 2022 were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow attended by 600 guests.
Contribution to Mitigate Covid-19
JWF Process Solutions
Best Practice Sharing Award
Centre for Offsite Construction & Innovative Structures (Edinburgh Napier University).
Skills Development Award
ID Systems UK
Knowledge Exchange Excellence Award
University of the West of Scotland KTP Centre
Women in Industry
Rachel Jones, SnapDragon Monitoring
Internationalisation
Alexander Dennis
Innovation
Emblation
Cyber Resilience
Scottish Business Resilience Centre
Remanufacturing
EGG Lighting
Collaboration in NetZero
University of Strathclyde – Climate Neutral Programme
Young Person of the Year
Rhys Dingwall, Volvo
Circular Economy
WEEE Scotland
Marketing
Volvo Construction Equipment & Rokbak
Transformational Change or Pivot through Covid19
Foodmek
Peer Recognition Award
Bill Ion
Chairman’s Award
Glen Turner