CeeD announces winners of manufacturing awards

CeeD Industry Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

The winners of the CeeD Annual Industry Awards 2022 were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow attended by 600 guests.

Contribution to Mitigate Covid-19

JWF Process Solutions

Best Practice Sharing Award

Centre for Offsite Construction & Innovative Structures (Edinburgh Napier University).

Skills Development Award

ID Systems UK

Knowledge Exchange Excellence Award

University of the West of Scotland KTP Centre

Women in Industry

Rachel Jones, SnapDragon Monitoring

Internationalisation

Alexander Dennis

Innovation

Emblation

Cyber Resilience

Scottish Business Resilience Centre

Remanufacturing

EGG Lighting

Collaboration in NetZero

University of Strathclyde – Climate Neutral Programme

Young Person of the Year

Rhys Dingwall, Volvo

Circular Economy

WEEE Scotland

Marketing

Volvo Construction Equipment & Rokbak

Transformational Change or Pivot through Covid19

Foodmek

Peer Recognition Award

Bill Ion

Chairman’s Award

Glen Turner