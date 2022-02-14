Bruce Stevenson posts strong organic growth

Broker expanding

Edward Bruce: more firepower

Insurance broker Bruce Stevenson has reported revenue and gross written premium (GWP) increases of 7%, with trading income up by £600,000 to £8.7 million, and GWP at £44m.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, with offices in Glasgow, the Scottish Borders and Turriff, Bruce Stevenson, which provides insurance broking and risk management services, was acquired by UK and Ireland insurance group Aston Lark in March 2021 and has since operated as an independent brand and separate legal entity.

CEO Edward Bruce said: “We are pleased to report strong organic growth, in what was a challenging year with difficult trading conditions for the business and the industry overall.”

Renewable energy and social housing represent the firm’s two largest sectors, while Scotland’s food and drink industry is a high growth market in which whisky distilleries have represented one of Bruce Stevenson’s fastest-growing sub-sectors, alongside self-catering accommodation. Commercial, property, private client, art, and farming and estates also remain key sectors.

The firm is currently in talks to recruit senior level recruits and hopes for more in the coming year adding to an existing headcount of 110. Also, last month, Aston Lark’s Glasgow office merged with Bruce Stevenson’s Glasgow team – with 12 staff moving over to Bruce Stevenson. The Aston Lark Glasgow office recorded approximately £5m of GWP and £1m of income in 2021.

The firm is actively speaking to a number of independent brokers about potential acquisitions.

Mr Bruce added: “Our new ownership gives us more firepower to drive growth by acquisition over the next twelve months and beyond. Critically, our client-focused and staff-development culture remains unchanged. The continued growth of the business has enabled us to make some exciting promotions from within the business with more anticipated in the coming months.”

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “I’m delighted to see the progress that Bruce Stevenson has made despite challenging market conditions and we are excited by the further growth opportunities that they have, both organically in their specialisms but also as they seek to acquire like minded-brokers in the Scottish market.”