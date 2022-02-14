Update:

Law

Bowie joins Shepherd and Wedderburn as partner

By a Daily Business reporter | February 14, 2022

Ian Bowie has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner, bringing to the firm and its clients more than 25 years’ expertise advising on real estate projects, with a particular focus on energy and natural resources.

Mr Bowie (pictured) supports clients active in the energy, minerals, food and drink, real estate investment and development sectors. He is commended in Legal 500, the independent legal directory.

He was previously head of real estate in MacRoberts’ Glasgow office and has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn’s expanding property and infrastructure team in Glasgow. The firm’s clean energy group comprises more than 90 lawyers.

Andrew Blain, managing partner, said: “Ian is a highly regarded lawyer whose appointment will further enhance our property and infrastructure offering to clients, particularly those active in the energy sector.

“He is renowned for his technical ability, and his specialist expertise will be valued by our many clients as we support a green recovery from the pandemic and work collaboratively to achieve our net zero ambitions.”

, , Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stella Morse and Paul Miller

Drinks veterans form new board at Eden Mill

Eden Mill St Andrews, the craft gin and scotch whisky business, has announced a newly-createdRead More

Jim Meldrum

Azets adds to restructuring and insolvency team

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed David Meldrum as anRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.