Bowie joins Shepherd and Wedderburn as partner

Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Ian Bowie has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner, bringing to the firm and its clients more than 25 years’ expertise advising on real estate projects, with a particular focus on energy and natural resources.

Mr Bowie (pictured) supports clients active in the energy, minerals, food and drink, real estate investment and development sectors. He is commended in Legal 500, the independent legal directory.

He was previously head of real estate in MacRoberts’ Glasgow office and has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn’s expanding property and infrastructure team in Glasgow. The firm’s clean energy group comprises more than 90 lawyers.

Andrew Blain, managing partner, said: “Ian is a highly regarded lawyer whose appointment will further enhance our property and infrastructure offering to clients, particularly those active in the energy sector.

“He is renowned for his technical ability, and his specialist expertise will be valued by our many clients as we support a green recovery from the pandemic and work collaboratively to achieve our net zero ambitions.”