Boss Pizza in three-year plan to build national chain

300 jobs

Ajmal Mushtaq: cultural shift

Boss Pizza, the Scottish fast food business with ambitions to challenge the established brands, is creating 300 jobs as it embarks on a three-year plan to build a nationwide chain.

The Hamilton-based company, which was created during the pandemic in 2020, is aiming for an initial six outlets this year and 20 by the end of 2024. The expansion will consist of company-owned and franchised stores, each with about 15 employees.

The new jobs – of which 200 are full-time – will be in franchising, marketing, logistics, warehousing, retail and customer service. The expansion will start in central Scotland followed by the north of England.

Chief executive Ajmal Mushtaq said: “There has been a big cultural shift in consumer attitude to takeaway food in the past couple of years.

“Consumers are demanding higher quality food, more competitive price points as well as faster delivery. Boss Pizza is well placed to meet these consumer demands.”

Boss Pizza believes its custom technology can give it a competitive advantage through proprietary algorithms that is says revolutionises the delivery capability. In other words, customers are promised food that is hotter and faster.

Operations manager Garry Saini said “The economic impact of the new jobs will be incredibly positive. We have been overwhelmed by the success of our brand of fresh dough pizzas. This incredible business performance will now underpin our national expansion plans. Our ambition is to create the best pizza brand in the UK.”

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley said: “These new jobs will provide a much-needed boost in employment and for the local economy as we look to bounce back from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A strong local economy is based on strong local businesses, so I wish Boss Pizza every success going forward.”