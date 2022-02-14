BGF backs Scottish Dental Care Group deals

Minority investment

Founders: Christopher (left) Philip Friel

The Scottish Dental Care Group has secured a multi-million pound minority investment from BGF to enable the group to pursue growth through acquisition.

With a turnover of £11 million, the business operates 15 clinics across the central belt, Dumfries and Galloway, the Highlands and Grampian.

The Glasgow-based group was founded in 2016 by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel and alongside the investment, healthcare sector expert James Buckley will join the board as non-executive chairman.

Mr Buckley was introduced to the firm through BGF’s talent network and has previously sat on two boards backed by BGF. He has a successful and proven track record as a chairman and CEO to a number of healthcare buy and build focused companies.

Christopher Friel, managing director at Scottish Dental Care, said: “BGF greatly appealed to us as a partner to take our vision forward because of their extensive experience of growing firms in the Scottish market.

“The minority stake they have taken in the company means we benefit from their strategic expertise, whilst remaining in control of the company’s development.

“We will now embark on new ventures to acquire clinics and teams of talented staff in communities right across Scotland. We are excited about the next steps for the Group and what we can achieve alongside BGF.”

Euan Baxter, investor at BGF, commented: “Favourable market conditions and a clear growth strategy puts Scottish Dental Care on an incredibly positive trajectory. BGF is pleased to be able to support them as they expand and seek to acquire other clinics in key growth areas across the country.”

The advisers to the transaction were Pinsent Mason (legal) and Azets (tax) for the company, and CMS (legal) and Mazars (tax) for BGF. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.