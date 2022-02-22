Beeks wins $2m North America bank contract

Deal secured

Gordon McArthur: value

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, which provides connectivity for financial markets, has signed another multi-year contract for its latest offering.

The five-year contract for Proximity Cloud, worth an initial $2 million, is for a North American bank, secured via a partner.

The value of this contract means that the board anticipates revenue for the full year to be slightly ahead of the recently upwardly revised expectations, with the additional profits to be further invested into the offering in order to support the strong pipeline of opportunities ahead.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks, said the deal underpins the board’s strong belief in the value of the offering.

“We are attracting some of the world’s leading financial services organisations and I am confident the investment we are making in additional features to Proximity Cloud, will see our pipeline continue to increase.”