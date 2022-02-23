Barbour to chair Phoenix as Murray joins board

Finance

Katie Murray: joins Phoenix board

Phoenix Group, the long-term savings and retirement business, has unveiled an interim chairman and appointed NatWest chief financial officer Katie Murray as an independent non-executive director.

Alastair Barbour will take up the role of interim chairman to replace Nicholas Lyons, who will be taking a sabbatical.

As announced in July last year, Mr Lyons has been nominated for the role of Lord Mayor of the City of London, beginning in November, for a one-year term.

He will take a sabbatical from 1 September and will return to his roles as chairman of the board and chairman of the nomination committee in November 2023, subject to regulatory approval

Ms Murray, who joins the Phoenix board on 1 April, has held her current position at NatWest since January 2019, having joined as director of finance in November 2015. She is also a director of NatWest Group and has worked in finance and accounting for more than 30 years.

She was the group finance director for Old Mutual Emerging Markets, based in Johannesburg from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that, she worked at KPMG for 13 years.

Ms Murray trained in Scotland and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.