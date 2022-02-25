BA owner sees profit return | Evraz warns of Ukraine impact | Henry Boot | Babcock

Daily Business Live

7am: British Airways owner cuts losses

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group said it expects a return to profitability in 2022 after posting a reduced statutory operating loss of €2.76 billion for the year to 31 December (2020 restated: €7.45bn).

The operating loss before exceptional items came in at €2.97bn (2020 restated: €4.39bn).

Passenger capacity in Q4 was 58% of 2019 capacity, up from 43% in Q3 and for the full year was 36% of 2019 capacity.

Significantly improved operating cash flow of €1bn in the second half of 2021, driven by positive EBITDA in quarter 4, strong forward bookings and favourable working capital.

7am: Evraz up but issues warning

Russian steelmaker Evraz, whose majority shareholder is Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, announced sharply improved figures, but warned that its operations could be affected by events in Ukraine.

The group said net profit increased to $3.1 billion for the year to the end of December compared with $858 million in FY2020 and said shareholders will share an interim dividend of $729m ($0.50 per share).

In a statement the company said: “The major part of the group is based in the Russian Federation and is consequently exposed to the economic and political effects of the policies adopted by the Russian government.

“Worsening situation related to Ukraine has further increased the economic uncertainty and the risk of the imposition of sanctions. These conditions and future policy changes could affect the operations of the group and the realisation and settlement of its assets and liabilities.”

The demerger of the coal business is expected to complete in late March.

Net debt was significantly reduced to $2.7bn (FY2020: $3.4bn).

7am: Boot steps down

Construction group Henry Boot has announced that after more than 40 years service, Jamie Boot will be retiring as chairman and from the board following the company’s AGM on 26 May.

He will be succeeded by non-executive director, Peter Mawson, a member of the board since 2015.

7am: Babcock on track

Aerospace and defence firm Babcock International said trading across the first ten months of the year had been in line with expectations, with its full-year results still set to be fourth quarter weighted.

Babcock, which kept its full-year guidance unchanged, stated it had continued to manage costs associated with Covid-19, ongoing inflation and supply chain pressures, with its new operating model on track to deliver savings of about £20m in the current financial year.

12.01am: Scottish industry sees improvement

Scottish Engineering, the trade body, said the positive demand it had “cautiously” tracked through 2021 was strengthening, with order intake, output, exports and staffing “strongly positive” for four quarters in a row, and optimism up more than half in the last three months.

However, in its latest quarterly review business leaders warned of continuing pressure on a range of costs, reflected in the “stubbornly high impact on export and UK pricing”.

Looking to the next three months, the review’s forecasts are generally upbeat, as the sector adapts to new technology.

Global markets

Oil prices surged again on worries about supply disruptions, with Brent crude rising 2% to $101.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.7% to $95.53, although both benchmarks were off their highs.

After yesterday’s fall in equity markets, traders are expected to see some uplift today as bargain hunters seek out bombed out stocks and the Ukraine conflict may cause a delay to interest rate rises.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open around 88 points higher at 7,295.

US markets ended the day in positive territory yesterday after a weak opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite was 3.34% to the good.

In Asia the Nikkei 225 is higher but the Hang Seng is 0.44% weaker.