Azets adds to restructuring and insolvency team

Accountancy

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed David Meldrum as an associate director in the firm’s fast-growing restructuring and insolvency practice in Scotland.

Mr Meldrum, pictured, has specialist knowledge of all forms of restructuring and insolvency and has provided such advice to businesses across Scotland for over 15 years.

A qualified insolvency practitioner he works closely with banks, solicitors, accountancy firms, directors and creditors on the increasingly complex issues and laws affecting the management of both corporate and personal insolvency cases.

He will play a key role within the Azets restructuring and insolvency team as it continues to expand its case load and client base across Scotland.

Commenting on Mer Meldrum’s appointment, head of restructuring and insolvency Blair Milne said: “David’s experience and specialist skills will make a major contribution to businesses experiencing financial and trading problems, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Mr Meldrum added: “It is a great pleasure to be joining Azets at a time of significant growth for the business in general, and specifically for the restructuring and insolvency team.

“Businesses are under pressure from soaring costs, rising inflation and the prospect of further interest rate rises. We would encourage businesses facing problems to take early advice so that we can help them develop strategies to minimise the risk of insolvency.”