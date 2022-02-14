ALMIS re-hires former graduate in senior role

Treasury management

ALMIS International, the Edinburgh-based asset liability and treasury management software developer, has rehired a Deutsche Bank associate who began his career with the Edinburgh-based firm as a graduate support analyst in 2017.

Matt Poole returns as senior business analyst to focus on client project implementation and support all product development.

He re-joins from Deutsche Bank’s London-based asset liability management division and will help customers be better prepared to meet the demands of future treasury management regulations.”

Joe DiRollo, managing director at ALMIS International, said Mr Poole brings significant experience to help our customers navigate the treasury management complexities they face each day.

“Moreover, Matt is re-joining us at an exciting time as we accelerate our growth. With his deep financial expertise and sound strategic capabilities Matt is the right person to continue providing a strong financial backbone and guidance to the team.”

This is a milestone year for the company. ALMIS International celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and was recently accredited to ISO 27001 Standard – the internationally recognised standard for Information Security.

The company has a staff complement of 25 staff predominantly in development and technical support.