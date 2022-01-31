Women get US connections via virtual mission

Tech investment

Duncan Logan: US-based Scot (pic: Terry Murden)

Some of Scotland’s most ambitious female entrepreneurs will be introduced to tech business figures and angel investors in the US, including a former adviser to Steve Jobs, via a virtual trade mission next month.

The event is being led jointly by AccelerateHER and Gwen Edwards, managing director (Silicon Valley) of Golden Seeds, a US angel investor group which backs high-potential, women-led businesses.

The mission is designed to provide a springboard to growth by sharing current market information and business insights and opening doors to new connections through the global AccelerateHER network.

It will also give participants an opportunity to showcase their companies to key business figures and globally-focused angel investors from Silicon Valley and other regions of the US.

Among those welcoming the Scottish delegation is Ron Weissman, former senior executive at Apple and adviser to the company’s late founder Steve Jobs.

Other speakers during the three-day event include Bill Reichert, a partner at global venture capital firm Pegasus Tech Ventures, and St Andrews-born tech entrepreneur Duncan Logan, a Global Scot who is now based in Silicon Valley.

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise, the event takes place from 7 – 9 February and the business founders from Scotland attending include former AccelerateHER Awards winners Sheila Hogan, founder of Biscuit Tin; Kate Cameron (Cytochroma); Fiona Gillies and Christine Hartland (SMASH); Rachel Jones (Snap Dragon); Monika Tomecka (uFraction8); Rebecca Goss (xgenix); Ash Penley (Zoex Power).

Other AccelerateHER-supported founders taking part include Ishani Malhotra of Carcinotech; Carmen Cummiskey (Fomo); Janani Prabhakaran (unbaggaged); and Danae Shell (Valla).

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women Angels, the group behind AccelerateHER, said: “The event will support a range of innovative Scottish-based female-founded companies, giving them valuable insights and direct access to some of the leading figures from the US tech sector and the nation’s business angel investment community.”

Gwen Edwards, Managing Director (Silicon Valley) of Golden Seeds, said: “Over the years we have developed an excellent working rapport with Jackie and her colleagues at Investing Women Angels, an organisation which shares our commitment towards supporting women-led businesses.

“My fellow US colleagues and I have been highly impressed with the innovation and commercial-focus of so many Scottish-based, female founders. We’re delighted to be supporting this latest trade mission which will help connect this inspiring group of emerging businesswomen to some leading tech sector experts and angel investors.”