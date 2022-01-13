Windsor leaves Aviva to join Persimmon as CFO

House building

By a Daily Business reporter |

House builder Persimmon has appointed Jason Windsor as chief financial officer, joining from Aviva where he has been group chief financial officer since 2019 and previously chief financial officer of both its UK Insurance and UK Life businesses.

Mr Windsor is expected to join York-based Persimmon in the summer and will succeed Mike Killoran, who announced in July last year that he would be retiring in mid-January 2022 after more than 25 years with the group.

In a trading update Persimmon said it expects group revenue of £3.61bn for the year to the end of December (2020: £3.33bn).

The group delivered 2,533 homes to its housing association partners representing 17.4% of total homes delivered, an increase from 16.3% in the previous year.

“The longer term fundamentals of the housing market remain positive with resilient consumer confidence, demand continuing to outstrip supply across the UK and good levels of mortgage availability.”

Aviva said the search for a new CFO is under way, and confirmed it will issue a further update at a later date.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive, said: “Jason has been a valued colleague at Aviva in a variety of roles since joining the group in 2010, including as chief financial officer over the past two and a half years, an important period of transformation for the company.”