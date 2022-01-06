Windfall tax on oil and gas ‘would damage industry’

Energy warning

Oil firms would be reluctant to invest says OGUK

A one-off ‘windfall tax’ on the UK’s offshore oil and gas operators would cause irreparable damage to the industry and leave consumers even more exposed to global shortages, a trade body has warned.

Such a tax has been proposed by some politicians as a response to surging gas prices across Europe which could add £700 to the average UK domestic annual energy bill (currently £1,250) from April.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, who was Energy Secretary in the 2010-15 coalition with the Conservatives, said a windfall levy could fund emergency support to help more than 17 million households with heating bills.

“A Robin Hood tax on gas and oil barons would provide vital cash to support vulnerable families facing crippling energy price hikes,” he told MPs.

OGUK, which represents the UK offshore oil and gas industry, said the increases were a global problem and showed the importance of protecting the UK industry rather than penalising it.

Windfall taxes were first raised in September after the Spanish government set out plans to subsidise bills through a raid on companies which profited from the crisis. At the time, UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a committee of MPs that the government was considering “all options”, including Spain’s €3bn (£2.5bn) windfall tax on generators and energy traders.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said a windfall tax on the UK’s North Sea companies “cannot be ruled out”, particularly in light of the UK government’s ambiguity towards fossil fuel development within its 2050 net zero climate plan.

The UK relies on oil and gas for about 73% of its total energy and OGUK argues that energy companies will become increasingly reluctant to make the long-term multi-billion-pound investments needed to extract such resources if they are threatened with new windfall taxes whenever prices go up.

It argues that such taxes would drive investment down – and the UK’s oil and gas production would plummet, forcing it to import far more of its energy.

Jenny Stanning, OGUK external relations director, said: “This idea is offering consumers false hope – and the risk of real long-term damage to UK Plc.

“In the short term the Treasury is already gaining from these price rises. It will get an additional £3.5 billion taxes in the two years from last April – making a total of more than £5 billion. We already pay up to 40% corporation tax – roughly double any other sector.

“In the longer-term a windfall tax would also be the worst thing for consumers because it would damage competitiveness, and discourage energy companies from investing in the UK.

“That would reduce our energy security and make us even more dependent on imports from places like Russia and the middle east.

“Many of the companies that might be affected by a windfall tax are also investing heavily in low-carbon and renewable energy. For them, a windfall tax could reduce the amounts they could invest.”

“The UK gets 73% of its total energy from gas and oil. About 24m homes are heated by gas which also generates 42% of our electricity. So, the Europe-wide gas shortages are a stark reminder of why the UK should safeguard its offshore sector – and financial stability is an essential part of that.”