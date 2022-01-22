Willow Tea Rooms rescuer takes on new role

Architecture

Celia Sinclair: privilege

Celia Sinclair, who led the rescue of the endangered Charles Rennie Mackintosh Tea Rooms in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street, is moving from chairman of the The Willow Tea Rooms Trust to become founder patron.

Ms Sinclair bought the building eight years ago and set up the trust to restore and conserve Miss Catherine Cranston’s Tea Rooms – known as the Willow Tea Rooms.

She will be replaced as chairman by vice-chairman Ian Dickson.

“It is a privilege to be part of such an important part of Glasgow’s, and Scotland’s, cultural history” says Ms Sinclair.

“I am looking forward to taking on my new role as founder patron of The Willow Tea Rooms Trust. I remain committed to encouraging and enabling as many people as possible to enjoy this jewel in Glasgow and Scotland’s rich historical and architectural landscape.

“I am extremely passionate about the superb cultural value of our venue, Mackintosh at the Willow, and the legacies and stories married to this exceptional heritage building.”