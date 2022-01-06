Welch hires Boohoo’s Byrne to head growth at Atterley

Retail

Kelly Byrne has joined entrepreneur Mike Welch’s online fashion business Atterley from Boohoo group.

Ms Byrne, pictured, was commercial director at Nasty Gal and head of marketing ops at boohoo where she was one of its early hires, developing significant experience in growing profitable fashion retail brands internationally.

She took over the running of Nasty Gal after boohoo acquired the business and she split her time between the UK and the US.

Mr Welch said: “I am very excited to have her heading up the growth plans for Atterley, she’s a superstar hire for us.”

She said: “All good things must come to an end. It’s time to say a heartfelt and tearful goodbye to boohoo. Thank you to all of my amazing colleagues, mentors and especially friends who have spent the last 10 and more years supporting me in playing a part in helping build an incredible business.

“Now to work alongside the awesome team at Atterley.com in growing another fantastic brand to the next level and making it a household name.”