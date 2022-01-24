Walker’s Shortbread in hands of next generation

Food industry

Walker’s Shortbread has appointed Nicky Walker to the role of managing director.

Mr Walker (pictured) who joined the family firm 25 years ago, was appointed to the board in 2007 as production director and has been instrumental, working alongside his late father, Joe, in developing the company’s facilities in Aberlour and Elgin.

Mr Walker said: “As joint-managing directors, my father and my Uncle James transformed what was a village bakery into an internationally-renowned business and brand. Working with other members of the fourth generation and an outstanding board and management team, I am confident we will achieve great success together.”

Further demonstrating the succession to the fourth generation, Bryony Walker, daughter of former joint-managing director Jim, has been appointed to the company’s executive committee in the role of head of commercial strategy, reporting to commercial director Steve McCarney.

Jim Walker now steps aside from day-to-day responsibilities after 60 years of active service but will continue as a director and will represent the company as an ambassador.

Chairman Bob Brannan said: “These are exciting times. With a clear vision, focused strategy and a strengthened executive committee, Walker’s is a great example of how an international brand can thrive under consistent, long-term, family-ownership.

“The recent refresh of the brand identity is resonating strongly with consumers and reflects the energy and pace that the company has been able to establish in recent years despite challenging market conditions.”