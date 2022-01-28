Wales spearheads newly-launched Moray Financial

Personal finance

Moray Group has appointed Michael Wales to spearhead Moray Financial, a newly-launched division to serve clients with mortgage and protection needs.

Mr Wales, pictured, has experience working with RBS, Adam & Co and latterly as a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser and will also lead on the new brand’s immediate growth plans – with a target of £300,000 turnover in new business in its first year.

Based in Haddington, he will operate between Moray Group bases across Scotland, with a view to having teams of dedicated advisers by mid-2022 in both Simpson & Marwick and Esson & Aberdein.

He said: “Following early meetings with the senior team I can see the task in front of us and it’s hugely exciting. Their ambition and drive matches my own.”

Rob Aberdein, Chief Executive and Founder of Moray Group, said: “Mortgages and protection was the clear and obvious next step for our business.

“Michael is an exceptional talent and the perfect candidate to be at the helm of this new brand, with a potent mix of energy and high-level experience.”

Moray Group was launched in 2020, as a tech-focused professional services umbrella group. Its aim is to develop or acquire legal or other professional services practices with scope for growth.

Businesses in the group include upmarket legal and estate agency specialist Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh and Esson & Aberdein in the North-East. In February last year it acquired Glasgow-based Alston Law..