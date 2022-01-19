Vahey to head up policy development at AJ Bell

Investment

Investment platform AJ Bell has appointed Rachel Vahey as head of policy development with immediate effect.

Ms Vahey, a former head of pensions development at Edinburgh-based Aegon Scottish Equitable, was product technical manager at Nucleus Financial until July 2019 and later that year joined AJ Bell as a senior technical consultant.

In her new role at the investment platform she will manage public policy strategy with a focus on government policy and regulatory developments around pensions, investments, and taxation.

She will also be responsible for co-ordinating its work with industry bodies and policy groups.

She will work closely with AJ Bell’s head of retirement policy Tom Selby to represent the business at industry policy forums and help financial advisers understand how new legislation and regulatory developments affect them and their clients.

Ms Vahey will also continue her work as an industry commentator and author. She reports directly to AJ Bell brand and PR director Charlie Musson.

Commenting on her appointment Mr Musson said: “Given the crucial role financial services plays in the lives of so many people in the UK, it’s no surprise that we face a near constant stream of policy proposals and regulatory change.”

Ms Vahey added: “We’ve seen a huge volume of regulatory change coming out of the Financial Conduct Authority and other government departments in recent months and there is no sign of this slowing.

“Many of these changes have a significant and direct impact on financial advisers and their customers and I’m looking forward to helping them understand the implications of any changes and lobbying for positive and deliverable outcomes which help people invest.”