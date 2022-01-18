Vacancies rise | THG growth to slow | Henry Boot

Daily Business Live

9.10am: THG ‘disbelief’

Some harsh words from AJ Bell’s Russ Mould after ecommerce group THG indicated that margins are likely to come in below expectations (see below).

“Under normal circumstances, a business delivering the level of growth seen in THG’s latest update would be applauded by the market. Sadly, THG has shot itself in the foot thanks to the way it has behaved as a listed company since joining the stock market,” he said.

“Failure to deliver the level of detail about the business desired by investors, questionable corporate governance standards, and comments by chief executive Matt Moulding that he wished he’d never floated THG all amount to bad practice as far as investors are concerned, and they’ve voted with their feet which has left the share price languishing well below its IPO price.

“The fact THG is guiding for revenue growth to slow in 2022 is even more reason for disgruntled investors to keep shaking their heads in disbelief.

“Online companies that pitch their story as rapid growth need to live up to the hype.”

9am: FTSE 100 surrenders gains

After hitting a two year high, the FTSE 100 gave back all of yesterday’s gains, trading 64.3 points lower at 7,546.93.

“A rise in oil prices to a seven-year high and a continuing, though below inflation, rise in UK earnings has put the spotlight once again on inflationary pressures and a cost of living crisis,” said Russ Mould of AJ Bell.

“Traders are eyeing the $100 per barrel mark for crude oil for the first time since 2014, with the perceived diminishing threat posed by Omicron to the global economy and supply constraints and disruption driving the black stuff higher.

8.10am: AssetCo bid delayed

Martin Gilbert’s AssetCo has agreed to a further extension of the deadline to lodge a formal offer for River and Mercantile.

7.30am: Vacancies rise

Job vacancies hit a record high of 1.24 million between October and December, according to the first data to exclude the impact of the government’s furlough scheme which ended on 30 September.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that job vacancies were 462,000 higher compared to the three months before the pandemic.

The economy continued to create jobs, with payrolled employees rising by 184,000 in December, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in the three months to November, a fall of 0.4 percentage points from the previous three-month period and marginally below the consensus.

Regular pay growth in the three months to November fell to 3.8% year-on-year (y/y) from 4.3% y/y in the previous month, reflecting, in part, a near unwinding of distortions from the furlough scheme and base effects.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures are proof that the jobs market is thriving, with employee numbers rising to record levels, and redundancy notifications at their lowest levels since 2006 in December.

“From traineeships for young people to Sector Based Work Academies for those switching careers, our Plan for Jobs is continuing to create opportunity for all.”

The headline unemployment rate in Scotland hit 3.6% in the three months to November 2021, down 0.8% points on the three months before. The employment rate rose to 75.1%, up 0.8% points on the three months before.

7am: THG

Online retailer and tech group THG – formerly The Hut Group – said it had seen significant growth across all divisions during the peak Q4 trading period and expects to have delivered record annual sales of £2.2billion.

In a trading update CEO Matthew Moulding said: “Despite challenging conditions, we have scaled revenue and expanded our business model, particularly THG Ingenuity, well ahead of expectations given at our IPO 16 months ago.”

However, 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 7.4% to 7.7%, compared to market expectations of c.7.9%, after taking into account c.90bps of adverse foreign currency movements.

7am: Marshalls

Aggregates and landscaping firm Marshalls lifted full-year guidance after a strong final quarter which helped drive a 26% increase in annual revenue despite raw material and labour shortages.

It expects trading to be “slightly ahead of its previous view”, adding that its order intake was 13% higher than last year excluding the impact of price rises.

The outlook for the construction market remained positive, it said, particularly in its key target markets of new build housing, road, rail and water management.

Group revenue for the year to 31 December was £589m, up from £469m in 2020 and £542m in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

7am: Hotel Chocolat

Trading has been encouraging and the board now expects trading to be marginally ahead of management’s expectations for the current financial year.

Total Group revenue for H1 has been strong, increasing 40% compared to the prior year, and by 56% compared to the equivalent period in the financial year ended 28 June 2020.

7am: Henry Boot

The group expects profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 to be materially ahead of market expectations.

Tim Roberts, chief executive, said: “We’ve had a good year ahead of expectations, operating in strong markets and also making very encouraging progress against our recently declared medium term strategic targets which will position the business well for successful growth.”

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to pull back from its strong start to the week ahead of today’s unemployment data.

The index is at its highest level since 24 January 2020 domestic data will dictate today’s direction following a mixed session in Asia where markets were mostly in the red as global interest rates continued to climb on expectations of faster central bank tightening.

The Nikkei in Japan slipped 0.27% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.89%. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.73% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.31%.