Ukraine and interest rates rattle stock markets

Global stock markets plummeted as investors – already fretting over likely interest rate rises in the US – dumped risky assets over growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil and cryptocurrencies also fell as the FTSE 100 index closed 196.98 points (2.63%) lower at 7,297.15 – its biggest one-day fall since the end of November when the emergence of the Omicron variant prompted widespread selling.

The index has now given up all of the gains it made in the opening weeks of this year just as the economy appeared to be battling back from the festive restrictions.

Other stock markets were down by as much as 4% as the stand-off over Ukraine showed no signs of easing. This comes on top of growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may confirm on Wednesday the first of three or four interest rate rises this year, possibly followed next week by a similar move by the Bank of England.

In New York, the S&P 500 is down more than 10% since touching a record high three weeks ago and is now in correction territory.

Tech firms, who benefit from soaring equity markets, have been hit hard. Edinburgh-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, which owns shares in many of the big US tech stocks, fell 8%.

Bitcoin was a victim of investors fleeing risky assets, also down 8% to below $34,000 — less than half its valuation in November.

Sterling was also in negative territory, last trading down 0.8% on the dollar at $1.34, and weakening 0.52% against the euro to €1.18. while Brent crude was down 1.6% at $86.46 a barrel.

On the upside, Unilever rallied 7.31% following reports that Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund Trian had built a stake in the consumer goods maker.

Vodafone Group gained 4.52% following reports that it was looking at buying Three UK, and had also entered talks with rival Iliad to strike a deal to merge their businesses in Italy.