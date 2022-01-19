Two directors leave troubled ferry shipyard

Ferguson changes

Work on the ferries has been plagued with problems

Ferguson Marine Port is losing two directors as the Clydeside company at the centre of the long-running ferry fiasco suffers another blow.

Chairman Alistair Mackenzie and board member John Hudson are stepping down “for personal reasons” and their jobs are being advertised along with an additional non-executive director position to strengthen the board’s commercial and legal expertise.

Scottish ministers will make the appointments and the closing date is 14 February with a view to the new directors joining the board in May.

Mr Mackenzie and Mr Hudson were appointed in June 2020 as part of the first board of directors after the shipyard was taken into public ownership. They will leave in April.

Despite being in post for less than two years, Mr Mackenzie said: “I have decided for personal reasons that now is the right time to stand down.

“I have been proud to serve on the board of Ferguson Marine, supporting the business during a highly challenging period as it recovered from administration and through a transformation programme.

“Working with the wider board and senior management team, significant progress has been made to improve governance, processes and systems and to strengthen the workforce.

“I would like to thank John Hudson as he departs, as well as the wider board and shipyard workforce, for their commitment and support during the last 18 months.

“With the arrival of a new CEO, and three new board members in the coming months, I am sure the shipyard will continue to strengthen.”

David Tydeman will take over as chief executive on 1 February. Tim Hair, turnaround director, who has been leading the business since August 2019, will leave on 11 February following a short handover period with the new CEO.

The latest changes of management came as it emerged delivery dates for two ferries are expected to fall further behind schedule.

Technical issues with both vessels, skills shortages and the progression of the Omicron variant have been blamed for delays and cost over-runs.

The first ship for CalMac, Glen Sannox, was due to be handed over between July and September this year – four years late.

The second ship, currently known as Hull 802, was to be delivered between April and July 2023 – five years later than scheduled.