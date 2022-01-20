Tweed Wealth Management acquires John Home

Northern deal

John Home and Chris Tweed

An Edinburgh wealth management firm has made its fourth acquisition in recent years after buying a business in the north of Scotland.

Tweed Wealth Management has taken over Inverness-based John Home Wealth Management, helping to bring total assets under management at Tweed to more than £380 million.

Under the move, all existing staff and principal John Home join the Tweed team and continue to be based in Inverness where further investments are planned to expand operations and headcount.

Chris Tweed, co-founder and CEO of Tweed Wealth Management, said: “We see Inverness and the wider Highlands and Islands as offering huge growth potential for Tweed Wealth Management.”

“We are actively looking at a number of other acquisitions in the region and expect a number of these to complete in 2022.”

Tweed’s headcount of 21 includes 10 financial advisers, including six chartered individuals.