Travel bookings surge after restrictions eased

Holidays return

Holiday bookings rose sharply

Changes to travel regulations have prompted an immediate surge in booking enquiries, according to a sector trade body.

SNP ministers followed their English counterparts and removed the pre-departure test as well as changing the PCR to a lateral flow test on day two for fully-vaccinated travellers.

Mike Tibbert, president of The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), the professional body for travel agents and the travel sector in Scotland said the changes had led to an overnight change of sentiment.

“Even at this early stage, with the announcement only being made late in the afternoon yesterday, our members are telling us that enquiries are up over 100% on the previous week and bookings are showing similar levels of growth.

“Travel agents across Scotland are looking forward to a busy weekend as customer sentiment towards travel increases in positivity. These changes are good for our whole sector.

“However, it should be remembered that, although figures of 100% increase in enquiries and bookings looks significant, the base figures were very low after two years of incredibly poor trading.

“The 100% increases which our members report are in fact around 60% of the levels they were trading at in a similar period in 2019.”

The chief executive of industry giant Jet2 said demand had already returned to around pre-pandemic levels, with many rushing to bag summer breaks in the sun.

Other travel firms have also reported a rise in bookings. Tour giant Tui said customers had been given the “reassurance” that travel “will once again be easier and more affordable.

EasyJet said it had seen a near 200% jump in UK bookings, with demand to some destinations up over 400% week on week.

The budget airline, which also sells holidays, said its research had showed that “holiday-starved” Britons planned to spend more money on holidays this year than ever before.

Many were planning to splash out more than usual on their holiday this year, it said.

Virgin Atlantic said searches on its website were up 150% week-on-week, peaking at 8pm on Wednesday, the day PM Boris Johnson addressed the Commons about the changes, while British Airways said searches for holidays online were up nearly 40% on last week.