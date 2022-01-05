Together Energy at risk as rescue hopes fade

Casualty fear

Gas costs are rocketing and putting pressure on suppliers restricted price caps

Together Energy is at risk of becoming the latest casualty of soaring wholesale energy costs as it struggles to finance a rescue deal.

The Clydebank-based company, half owned by a local authority in northwest England, has 170,000 customers and is faced with running out of money without an emergency capital injection.

A source close to a process told Sky News that Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the professional services firm, was close to concluding its hunt for new funding and that the prospect of a solvent deal was now remote.

If it does collapse, Together Energy would become the 26th energy supplier to cease trading since August as the energy price cap makes them unable to keep up with rising wholesale costs.

The likely outcome is for it to be placed in regulator Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) process, with other suppliers asked to bid to take on its customer base.

The firm made a near £4m loss in the year to October, 2020 after a £11.4m deficit the previous year.

Its website has reassured customers that their “accounts are safe with us”. It says: “There’s a lot of media speculation surrounding the current challenges in the UK energy market, but Together Energy is stable.

“There’s no need to be concerned and we’re very much operating business as usual. There’s no risk to your supply or payments and our dedicated employees are here to help when needed.”

Warrington Borough Council invested £18m in the company in September 2019 and has not yet commented on the speculation.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to hold further talks with energy sector executives amid appeals for the price cap to be scrapped, or for the industry to be granted help in the form of emergency tax reliefs.