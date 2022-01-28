T&A hires Kirkness in ‘rare’ external move

Construction

Construction and property consultant Thomas & Adamson (T&A) has made a rare appointment from outside the business by hiring Gillian Kirkness as regional director.

Ms Kirkness was previously equity director at Doig & Smith and project director at Axiom Project Services. She takes up her new role following a two-year sabbatical pursuing a passion project in making gelato in Bologna.

She will lead projects across T&A’s portfolio of public and private sector clients, creating opportunities and helping to develop the company’s growing cost management team.

Ms Kirkness said: “T&A has seen fantastic success in recent years. I look forward to building on this growth and ultimately establishing the firm as one of the market leaders in cost management in the UK.”

Brian Donaldson, partner, said: “Gill brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and leadership and is a key addition in strengthening and growing our cost management division.

“Very rarely do we make senior appointments outside of the business. However, her track record and experience mitigating risk will be of great value as we continue to deliver major projects across the UK and UAE.”

Ms Kirkness is a director and trustee of Glasgow-based Ronald McDonald House which gives parents and care givers a free ‘home from home’ to stay while their seriously ill child is in hospital. She will continue to take an active role in the day to day running and fundraising of the charity.