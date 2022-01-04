Starmer pledges ‘new and durable’ deal on constitution

Leader's speech

Keir Starmer says UK is united by common bonds

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is pledging a “new and durable constitutional settlement” as part of a Contract with the British people.

In a new year address, Sir Keir offered no details on his proposed settlement beyond describing the UK as “a unique construct of four distinct national identities” with common bonds that unite it.

He said a “reckless government in Westminster that does not seem to care about what happens in Scotland erodes people’s faith in our common bonds.

“But I believe in our union of nations. I believe we are better together than any of us would be apart. I believe that each nation can speak with a progressive voice.

“But we need a new and durable constitutional settlement. Which is why I am delighted that Gordon Brown’s Commission on the Future of the UK will chart a new course for our union of nations.”

Sir Keir added that the UK “is complex and it can easily be exploited for political gain. as we have seen in Northern Ireland (where) the government is playing fast and loose with the peace agreement as the price of getting Brexit done.”

He described his contract as “a solemn agreement about what this country needs and how a good government should conduct itself.”

Security, Prosperity and Respect are also the values that should inform Britain’s role in the world, he said. “I am determined that Britain should profit from our strong global relationships. That means not just getting Brexit done but making Brexit work.

“When I spoke at the CBI last November, I described how we would approach this. Making Brexit work is painstaking work, and slogans won’t cut it. My goals will be to repair the alliances that this government has damaged while also ensuring that our borders remain safe and secure.”

“The contract I want to agree with the British people is motivated by a desire to bring the country together. We do not bind a nation by emphasising what divides us. We build a nation from the common bonds between us.

“Our high streets, our community centres, our places of worship, the spaces we share. The Labour party is not a nationalist party. But it is a national party. Because a nation gives us a place to belong.

“We are all shaped by the landscape and the villages, towns and cities where we live. For me a football stadium will always be the heart of any community. These are the places that give our lives meaning, that shape our identities, the businesses, pubs, shops and places of worship in which our lives unfold.

“This is a remarkable nation with an extraordinary cultural heritage. British music, British fashion, British advertising, British acting. The diplomatic soft power wielded by the BBC, the world’s greatest broadcaster, which enjoys its centenary this year.”