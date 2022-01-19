Southfield Stationers and DTP announce merger

Business expansion

Alun Joseph: growing the facility

Gift and stationery producer Southfield Stationers, based in Midlothian, has merged with Edinburgh digital printer Digital Typeline Publications (DTP).

The newly-merged business will trade as DTP Southfield and will bring together two skilled teams creating an experienced workforce of 20.

DTP Southfield will be moving to the 20,000 sq ft former paper mill building at Inveresk Mills in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Alun Joseph, managing director at DTP said: “I am excited we have merged with a company we have known and trusted for many years. The Southfield name is well respected in the market and I look forward to taking it forward

“We will be growing our new facility and product range.”

Family-owned DTP, which has more than 35 years experience in print, was formed as a high street photo processing lab in 1983 and turned to digital print in 1994.

Southfield has been providing a wide range of paper and stationery products for over more than 40 years. For the last 20, its offering of gift items has expanded.

Derek Muller, who is standing down as MD of Southfield Stationers, said: “I am proud of what we have built over the last 45 years and believe that the Southfield name and loyal customers will be looked after and continue to grow in the hands of Alun who will now lead the merged business.”