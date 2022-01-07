SNP urged to drop nuclear ban as Hunterston B shuts down

Energy plea

Final shift: Hunterston B

Pressure is mounting on the SNP to drop its opposition to new nuclear power as the Hunterston B station – which has provided a quarter of Scotland’s electricity needs – shuts down at noon amid warnings that it will lead to higher energy bills.

The plant is closing after 46 years service following the discovery of cracks in the graphite bricks that form its core. Industry sources and North Ayrshire council are among those calling for continued nuclear generation on the site.

The closure of Hunterston B, the last remaining reactor of four at the site, reduces the UK’s nuclear capacity by an eighth.

It is one of several nuclear power plants being taken out of commission within several years of each other. The rapid pace of the decommissioning schedule has raised concerns about maintaining electricity generation. Almost half of the country’s nuclear capacity is scheduled for retirement by 2025.

The Hunsterston plant generated enough nuclear capacity to power 1.7m homes and in the short term this gap will be filled by fossil fuels, partly imported gas, until enough renewable resource comes on stream.

There are calls for the Scottish government to allow smaller modular reactors such as those developed by Rolls-Royce which is backed by £450m of UK government funding.

The Nuclear Industry Association, which represents companies across the civil nuclear supply chain, has criticised the Scottish government for banning new nuclear projects in Scotland.

It says that imported gas sourced from volatile global markets will drive up consumer bills, hamper emissions reduction plans and threaten Scotland’s energy security.

Tom Greatrex, the chief executive of the NIA, said: “Hunterston B has shown the best of what nuclear can provide for Scotland – clean, reliable power to keep the lights on and save our planet, and long-term, skilled jobs on which people can build a life and a family.”

Tom Marshall, Conservative councillor at North Ayrshire Council, said: “It is a real concern that the SNP set their face against nuclear.”

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour added: “The story of the station and its workforce should be celebrated, but Hunterston’s decommission is also a lament over the Scottish Government’s attitude towards nuclear.

“This is a viable low-carbon industry that can help create and sustain the domestic energy production and employment opportunities we need to play our part in confronting the climate crisis.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Hunterston B, its operators and in particular the workforces who have staffed the plant for more than 40 years, have played an important role in supporting Scotland’s energy requirements.

“We do however remain clear in our opposition to the building of new nuclear power plants in Scotland under current technologies.

“Significant growth in renewables, storage, hydrogen and carbon capture provide the best pathway to net zero by 2045, and will deliver the decarbonisation we need to see across industry, heat and transport.”

Environmental campaigners said that shutting Hunterston B was “inevitable”.

Lang Banks, the director of WWF Scotland, said the plant had become “increasing unreliable”, arguing that growth in renewable energy means nuclear power is no longer required.

EDF Energy, which owns the site, will begin a three-year process of defuelling before handing it over to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

The 480 worrkers will be reduced initially by 25%, with 125 employees being redeployed to other sites or retiring.