Sepa chief executive quits amid ‘conduct allegations’

Sudden departure

Terry A’Hearn has resigned from the agency

The chief executive of Scotland’s environment body has resigned amid what have been described as “conduct allegations”.

Terry A’Hearn stepped down from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Chairman Bob Downes confirmed the departure of Mr A’Hearn in a statement which said: “Following conduct allegations, Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position.

“Sepa has a clear code of conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed.

“In order to protect anonymity, Sepa is unable to comment further.”

Mr Downes confirmed that recruitment for a new chief executive would commence shortly.

Chief officer of performance and innovation Jo Green will become acting chief executive in the interim, supported by Sepa’s agency management team.

Sepa was thrown into turmoil in December 2020 when around 1.2GB of data, amounting to at least 4,000 files, were stolen in a ransomware attack.

An investigation by Police Scotland concluded it likely that an international serious organised crime group was responsible for the extortion attempt.