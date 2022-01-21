Update:

Sudden departure

Sepa chief executive quits amid ‘conduct allegations’

| January 21, 2022
Terry-AHearn-of-SEPA
Terry A’Hearn has resigned from the agency

The chief executive of Scotland’s environment body has resigned amid what have been described as “conduct allegations”.

Terry A’Hearn stepped down from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Chairman Bob Downes confirmed the departure of Mr A’Hearn in a statement which said: “Following conduct allegations, Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position.

“Sepa has a clear code of conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed.

“In order to protect anonymity, Sepa is unable to comment further.”

Mr Downes confirmed that recruitment for a new chief executive would commence shortly.

Chief officer of performance and innovation Jo Green will become acting chief executive in the interim, supported by Sepa’s agency management team.

Sepa was thrown into turmoil in December 2020 when around 1.2GB of data, amounting to at least 4,000 files, were stolen in a ransomware attack.

An investigation by Police Scotland concluded it likely that an international serious organised crime group was responsible for the extortion attempt.

, News, Careers & Management, Environment, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ardeer-fusion-energy-plant

Holyrood ministers may back Ayrshire fusion plan

Scottish government resistance to nuclear energy could be relaxed in order to support a proposedRead More

Willie Rennie

Rennie accuses Sturgeon of ‘twisting’ Covid data

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has written to the UK Statistics Authority claiming theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.