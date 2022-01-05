Self-isolation period cut as more funds released

Support 'falls short'

Liz Cameron: funding falls short (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon has cut the requirement to self-isolate from 10 days to seven in line with the rest of the UK after businesses and opposition MSPs accused the First Minister of putting an added burden on businesses and public sector services.

The First Minister announced changes to the quarantine rules along with further support for business and said four nation talks were under way over possible changes to pre-departure tests for travel.

She acknowledged that the current situation “continues to take its toll on businesses” and announced a further release of £55m of the remaining £175m of funds allocated to support businesses.

Of this, £28m will be committed to taxi drivers and private hire operators, £19m will support services such as beauticians and hairdressers, £5m will be provided to sport and £3m will go to tourism. Local authorities are working to get funds to businesses “as quickly as possible”.

Ms Sturgeon said there will be no additional measures but existing guidelines will continue for at least another week.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “These changes should have a positive impact on businesses ability to operate and allow employees to return to work safely, whilst also safeguarding public health.

“Additionally, greater alignment and an enhanced four-nations approach towards testing is a positive step in the right direction and many businesses who were struggling due to staff shortages will now be able to open their doors again.”

However, she said that while targeted funding for some of the hardest hit sectors of our economy is welcome, “the financial support being made available still falls considerably short of the losses businesses have incurred over the festive period due to the enhanced Omicron restrictions and guidance that remain in place.”

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, accused the First Minister of treating the travel industry as “the Cinderella sector of business support”.

She said: “In today’s announcement, the First Minister announced millions of pounds of business support for everything from tourism to beauticians. Yet not a word about support for the travel sector.”

David Lonsdale: easing level of absences (pic: Terry Murden)

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers continue to report that staff absence levels, whilst elevated, remain manageable for the time being.

“However, the decision to follow Wales and England and shorten Scotland’s self-isolation period is welcome and should help ease the level of staff absences in retail and its wider supply chain.”

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “The welcome revisions to self-isolation rules outlined today will give smaller Scottish employers an inch more flexibility. But Ministers must remember that many firms have faced a dramatic slowdown in trade over the last few weeks that’s putting them under intense pressure.”

The changes to quarantine rules take effect from midnight. A new requirement to self-isolate for seven days is applicable to those who record two negative tests and have no symptoms. This change has already been made in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The requirement for fully-vaccinated household contacts to self-isolate will be replaced by taking lateral flow tests every day for seven days.

Those who test positive for Covid will still be advised to isolate for 10 days but Ms Sturgeon said there will now be an option to end isolation after seven days as long as there is no no fever and a record of two negative lateral flow tests.

Schools and colleges will stay open but pupils and students are being asked to take more regular lateral flow tests.

The First Minister said the surge in cases driven by Omicron is continuing in Scotland and there has been an 87% increase in new cases in the last week.

There are 1,223 people in hospital with Covid, with 42 in intensive care. Five further deaths have been reported.

“Tomorrow’s figures will almost certainly see us pass more than one million cases since the outset of the pandemic,” said Ms Sturgeon, adding that the changes made today were “proportionate” and came after “careful consideration” of medical evidence.

Commenting on the cut in the self-isolation period, Tory MSP Dean Lockhart said: “This is the correct decision and will be welcomed by individuals, businesses and public services across the region.

“I hope that people who were ridiculing those of us who have been saying that this change should happen for weeks now, will apologise. I won’t hold my breath.”