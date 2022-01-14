Scottish Engineering appoints first female president

Industry milestone

Aine Finlayson and Bernie O’Neil

Scottish Engineering has appointed a female president for the first time in its 157 year history.

Aine Finlayson, who is director of manufacturing at Aggreko, will hold the title for two years with another female – Bernie O’Neil, head of operations at Thales UK – assuming the position of vice president.

Ms Finlayson said: “Scottish Engineering is integral to the success of Scottish Industry, and at Aggreko we are proud of our contribution.

“As the first female president in the history of Scottish Engineering, I’m looking forward to continuing the good work that has been achieved, embracing the challenges of today’s world and the transition to a low carbon economy, moreover, acting as a role model to encourage more diversity across the Scottish engineering industry.”

Ms O’Neil said: “I am really looking forward to working with Aine to support the Scottish Engineering team and all the member companies.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to give more back to the engineering profession which has given me so much.”

Scottish Engineering traces its roots back to 1865 and its current chief executive Paul Sheerin added: “I’m looking forward to working with Aine and Bernie, who are ensuring that Scottish Engineering’s enviable record of such quality from industry in its President and Vice President positions continues.

“Aine takes the helm at a time where the pace of change of both challenge and opportunity has never been more rapid, and I don’t think we could be better supported than by someone with her experience, knowledge and balance.”