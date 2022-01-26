Update:

Economic uplift

Scots GDP rose above pre-Covid level in November

| January 26, 2022
Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes: ‘extremely encouraging’

Scotland’s economic output in November was above pre-pandemic levels, according to the chief statistician.

GDP grew by 0.8% in November, meaning that economic output was 0.6% higher than in February 2020, before the main economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) began to be felt.

However, the latest data precedes the onset of the Omicron variant which is likely to have dented the figures for December.

The rise was driven by the services sector which was up by 0.5%;production which grew by 1.7% and the construction sector which is estimated to have grown by 3.6% compared to the previous month.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This is fantastic news for the Scottish economy, with Scottish GDP estimates now above pre-pandemic levels. It reveals the fundamental underlying strengths of the Scottish economy, despite the many challenges of Covid-19.

“While we know our economic recovery remains fragile – not least due to the recent necessary public health measures introduced in response to the omicron variant – we can be confident that these latest GDP estimates signal a return to pre-pandemic levels which is extremely encouraging.  

“The Scottish Government remains firmly focused on supporting our economy to fully recover and that is why we are working with businesses to invest in growth.”

, News, Economy, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Kylie Reid

Egg & Co opens concept store for female-led brands

A new concept store hosting female-led retail brands, and offering events ranging from business networkingRead More

David Montgomery of M&G

M&G Wealth partners digital platform Moneyfarm

M&G is partnering with Moneyfarm to provide direct investment services to UK consumers on theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.