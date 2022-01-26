Scots GDP rose above pre-Covid level in November

Economic uplift

Kate Forbes: ‘extremely encouraging’

Scotland’s economic output in November was above pre-pandemic levels, according to the chief statistician.

GDP grew by 0.8% in November, meaning that economic output was 0.6% higher than in February 2020, before the main economic impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) began to be felt.

However, the latest data precedes the onset of the Omicron variant which is likely to have dented the figures for December.

The rise was driven by the services sector which was up by 0.5%;production which grew by 1.7% and the construction sector which is estimated to have grown by 3.6% compared to the previous month.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This is fantastic news for the Scottish economy, with Scottish GDP estimates now above pre-pandemic levels. It reveals the fundamental underlying strengths of the Scottish economy, despite the many challenges of Covid-19.

“While we know our economic recovery remains fragile – not least due to the recent necessary public health measures introduced in response to the omicron variant – we can be confident that these latest GDP estimates signal a return to pre-pandemic levels which is extremely encouraging.

“The Scottish Government remains firmly focused on supporting our economy to fully recover and that is why we are working with businesses to invest in growth.”