Scots brand Strathberry raises BGF funding

Investment

Strathberry accessories are gathering a celebrity following

Scottish luxury fashion brand Strathberry, whose accessories are popular with celebrities such as Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga, has received an £8 million investment from growth capital investor BGF.

The deal will see BGF take a minority stake in the business and Graham Clarke, an investor at BGF, will join the board.

The funding will enable the Edinburgh-based brand, founded in 2013 by Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, to develop new products and build on its distribution network in more than 70 countries.

Among its stores are outlets in Multrees Walk in Edinburgh and London’s Burlington Arcade, Covent Garden and King’s Road. The company employs 60 staff in Edinburgh, London and Spain.

Euan Baxter, investor at BGF, said: “We are particularly attracted to the authenticity of the brand and the loyal following that Strathberry has built.”

He said the firm is primed for widespread growth both domestically and internationally.