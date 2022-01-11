Update:

Savills recruits Crockett as director in Edinburgh office

| January 11, 2022

Ed Crockett has joined Savills as a director in the operational capital markets (OCM) division and will be based mainly in the firm’s Edinburgh office.

Mr Crockett (pictured) will also spend time in Savills head office in London working across all OCM sectors. This includes multifamily, single family, student accommodation, co-living, senior living and healthcare.

He will work closely with Savills multi-discipline teams, including residential investment, development and planning, to support clients in their aspirations in the OCM sectors in Scotland.

Mr Crockett joins from abrdn, where he was head of UK residential investment and was responsible for the creation of the firm’s UK residential business, in addition to supporting the growth of their European residential platform. He has experience managing UK Funds’ strategies in both the commercial and residential marketplaces.

He said: “Working alongside an established team, I am excited to help continue to grow our offering in all of the OCM sectors across Scotland. I look forward to a new opportunity to drive increased investment into the sector.”

