Royal Mail to axe 700 management jobs

Cost plan

Royal Mail jobs will go

Royal Mail is to cut about 700 management jobs in a move that will save about £40 million a year. About £30m of that would be taken out between April 2022 and April 2023.

The company also delivered 11% fewer parcels in 2021 compared to 2020, and 3% fewer letters, according to a trading update. This is due to lockdowns affecting normal business.

On the jobs cuts, Royal Mail said: “Our successful ‘Day in the Life of’ initiative has already reduced administration for frontline managers and allowed us to repurpose over one million annualised hours so that managers can spend more time focusing on their teams and customers.

“As a next step, subject to consultation, we intend to further simplify and streamline our operational structures to ensure an improved focus on local performance, and devolve more accountability and flexibility to frontline operational managers.”

The news comes as Royal Mail warns of disruption at ten of its delivery offices in the UK as it continues to be hit by staff absences.

The company faces a fine of more than £1 million over delivery chaos that has seen hundreds of thousands of families suffer weeks of delays.

It confirmed last week sorting and deliveries are being disrupted at 24 offices serving 38 postcode districts.

These include many areas across London as well as the Home Counties, the south coast, Manchester, Yorkshire and Scotland.

