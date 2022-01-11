Ross urged to send no confidence letter to Johnson

Party probe

Red line: Douglas ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is coming under pressure to call for the Prime Minister to step down following revelations about another Downing Street party during lockdown.

Mr Ross has previously stated that this was a “red line” and he is now being urged to submit a letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Mr Ross must act following the emergence of an email invitation to a Downing Street garden party in May 2020 when the rest of the country were told to limit outdoor meetings to one other person.

It took place just five days after another event where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with Downing Street officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

The email invitation was sent by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to more than 100 Downing Street employees, including Mr Johnson’s advisers, speechwriters and door staff.

Mr Reynolds reportedly told staff “it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening”.

He added: “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said the emergence of the invitation undermined the Prime Minister’s claim to have no knowledge of parties taking place in his official residence at that time.

The LibDem leader said: “While my constituents said goodbye to their loved ones via Zoom, Boris Johnson’s private secretary was telling staff to bring their own booze for a garden party knees up.

“It’s one rule for them and one rule for everyone else.

“Douglas Ross previously said that this was a red line. Now that it is clear that the Prime Minister has repeatedly lied to the public, surely Douglas must submit his letter of no confidence because this Prime Minister needs to be removed.”

A leadership contest would be triggered if 55 letters of no confidence are submitted by Conservative MPs to the party’s 1922 committee.

In earlier comments on allegations of parties, Mr Ross said: “If the Prime Minister knew about this party last December, knew about this party last week, and was still denying it, then that is the most serious allegation.

“There is absolutely no way you can mislead parliament and think you could get off with that.

“No one should continue in their post if they mislead parliament in that way.”

An inquiry into the parties is being led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Ross’s predecessor Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links said the Prime Minister did not need an official inquiry to confirm whether he attended the event.

She added that the public were “rightly furious” at the new revelations that bring the total number of Downing Street parties being investigated to at least six.

Last night it emerged that the Metropolitan Police had made contact with the government over the latest claims.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in the House of Commons, said: “Boris Johnson must come clean and admit whether he attended, or was aware of, this Covid rule-breaking party in his own back garden.

“If the Prime Minister had a shred of integrity or an ounce of shame, he would have resigned many months ago. He has no moral authority left, and as he won’t go his Tory MPs have a duty to remove him from power.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Boris Johnson has consistently shown that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us.

“At the time this party took place, key workers on the frontline were working round the clock to keep us all safe, people suffered loneliness and loss in unimaginably tough circumstances and for the majority of the country our freedom was limited to a daily walk.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

“Labour has welcomed Sue Gray’s inquiry, but we need confirmation that this latest revelation, and any other parties not yet revealed by press investigations, will be covered by her probe.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the event was a “kick in the teeth for everyone who has sacrificed so much during the pandemic”.

He said: “This is yet more evidence that while the vast majority of people were sticking to the rules, those in No 10 were breaking them.”

During a visit to his constituency yesterday, Mr Johnson brushed aside questions about whether he attended the gathering. Instead he insisted it was a matter for Sue Gray’s inquiry.

Lawyers have suggested the premier being there might not have broken the law at the time, as it was technically his garden.