Ross says PM must quit if he lied over parties

Boris faces MPs

Douglas Ross: a need for honesty (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said that if Boris Johnson attended the Downing Street garden party at the height of the first lockdown he should resign.

Mr Ross said he was “furious” about the party which took place on 20 May 2020 and is said to have been attended by about 30 advisers and other guests, including the PM and Carrie Symonds, his fiance at the time.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also expressed her anger adding that “the office of Prime Minister would be greatly enhanced by Boris Johnson’s departure from it”.

Mr Johnson has so far avoided questions – and a Commons grilling – over whether he did attend the drinks reception, organised by his permanent private secretary Martin Reynolds.

However, he will face MPs at PMQs on Wednesday when the accusations against him will also come from his backbenchers.

Two opinion polls suggest that a majority of voters now want him to quit, with one showing 66% in favour of his resignation.

The government’s response to date has been to await the outcome of an inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray who is now looking at seven or eight similar events in Downing Street.

Mr Ross, MP for Moray as well as being an MSP, came under pressure from the Scottish Labour and LibDem leaders to submit a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

He responded by saying: “Right now he needs to be upfront about all this and honest with everyone.

“If the Prime Minister, or anyone, misleads Parliament – you cannot do that and that is a resigning matter.”

Mr Ross added: “He is so far refusing to answer what is a very basic question – he was either at the party or he wasn’t at the party.”

Asked if he would be calling for his resignation, Mr Ross said: ” I would not, anyway, support the Prime Minister if he broke the law and attended that party.”

Mr Ross’s predecessor Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links said the Prime Minister did not need an official inquiry to confirm whether he attended the event.

She added that the public were “rightly furious” at the new revelations that bring the total number of Downing Street parties being investigated to at least six.

The Metropolitan Police has made contact with the government over the latest claims.

Mr Johnson sparked further outrage today by failing to be present in the Commons.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who was granted an Urgent Question, said: “It is disappointing that the Prime Minister, of whom I asked this question, is not here today despite not having any official engagements.

His absence speaks volumes, as does his smirks in the media, and I think the British public have already drawn their own conclusions.”

Mobile phones entrepreneur John Caudwell, who donated £500,000 to the Conservatives before the 2019 general election, said the prime minister needed to “sort it out or step aside”. He criticised the government’s “perceived arrogance, hypocrisy and rule-breaking”.

The Phones4U founder criticised Mr Johnson last month over growing sleaze allegations and said he would consider withdrawing his support for the party.

Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the committee on standards in public life, said: “If the facts are as we seem to think they are, it’s difficult to see how the prime minister can survive this particular incident, because people hate a breach of rules by those who make the rules, when everybody else is desperately seeking to keep the rules.”