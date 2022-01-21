Restaurant Group confident | Photo-Me bid | Netflix slides

Daily Business Live

9am: London falls

The FTSE 100 was down 77.46 points at 7,507.55.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell says: “Anyone who put money into the stock market for the first time during the pandemic might have thought investing was easy, with share prices shooting upwards daily. January 2022 has been that nasty wake-up call that stocks and shares can go down as well as up.

“The week ends on a sour note, with most of the main stock indices across Asia and Europe in the red.

“After bucking the sell-off seen among US stocks in recent sessions, the FTSE 100 has now stumbled and lost all its year-to-date gains.

“Only eight FTSE 100 stocks were in positive territory on Friday, and these were typical places that investors (and the general public) hide when everything looks glum including headache tablets (Reckitt Benckiser) and cigarettes (British American Tobacco).”

7am: Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group, whose brands include Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, said that due to good cost control and continued strong trading relative to the market, management now expects FY21 Adjusted EBITDA will be at the top end of the range and FY21 year-end Net Debt will be less than £180m.

“Whilst we are encouraged with the recent [UK] Government announcement that all “Plan B” restrictions will be lifted next week, we expect consumer confidence may take longer to recover.

“We are also mindful that the recovery in air passenger volumes remains dependent on the timing of changes to both UK and International restrictions.

“Despite the near-term uncertainties, the board remains confident in the group’s prospects given the strength of our brands, substantially reduced net debt and outperformance versus the market.”

7am: Photo-Me CEO launches bid

Photo-Me International chief executive Serge Crasnianski is launching a £283.5 million takeover of the photo booths, printing and laundry-equipment company after buying shares that raised his shareholding to 36.5% of the issued share capital.

Tibergest PTE., a company owned by Mr Crasnianski, added to its earlier holding, taking its above the threshold required to make a mandatory offer to the rest of the company’s shareholders.

Tibergest is offering shareholders 75p for each share held, a 0.8% discount to the company’s closing price of 75.6p on Thursday.

It will apply for a cancellation of the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange if the offer becomes unconditional.

Photo-Me said shareholders should take no action until an independent committee has had time to review the offer, noting that the price is a “very small discount” to its closing share price on Thursday.

Global markets

London and Europe were expected to open sharply lower following a sell-off in Wall Street as investors continued to fret over a rising interest rate environment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.9%, the S&P 500 was 1.1% lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%. Markets in Asia followed suit with the Nikkei sliding 0.9% to a 3-month low.

Netflix shares plummeted 20% after-hours as the video streaming platform as rising competition and slowing subscriber growth took the gloss off a strong end to 2021.

It expects to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter, down from the 3.98 million it added at the same time in 2021. Netflix pointed to increased competition from other companies, such as Walt Disney and Apple, as a reason for the slowdown as it battles for market share.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.3%.