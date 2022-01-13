Refresh for construction pipeline database

Forecast update

By a Daily Business reporter |

Projects in the pipeline

An online tool that highlights upcoming infrastructure projects in Scotland has been refreshed and expanded.

The Construction Pipeline Forecast Tool was launched last July and now contains a list of projects with a value of £11bn with registered website users exceeding 600.

Managed by infrastructure body the Scottish Futures Trust, the tool emerged from the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum’s Recovery Plan, published in October 2020 to enable Scotland’s construction industry to recover.

By registering on the website, private sector businesses now have access to specific details of more than 1,500 future infrastructure projects that have been submitted by 45 Scottish public bodies.

It aims to help businesses plan better and maintain their investment in skills and future training needs.

For the public sector, the pipeline encourages greater collaboration between public sector organisations through a greater understanding of their respective investment pipelines.

Peter Reekie, chief executive of the Scottish Futures Trust and chairman of the executive group of the Scottish Construction Leadership Forum, said: “This is the first update since the Tool’s launch last summer.”

Stuart Parker, managing director of Morgan Sindall Scotland, member of the Construction Scotland Industry Leadership Group and chairman of the Pipeline & Commercials sub-group, said: “The tool has already provided invaluable insight for our business as we plan ahead, and we welcome the continued management by SFT and support by public bodies in providing their data.

“I would welcome public sector bodies whose projects are not included to engage with the Scottish Futures Trust and support this key initiative.”