Rangers told to splash the cash to land Souttar early

Hearts warn rivals

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ibrox-bound: John Souttar (pic: SNS Group)

Hearts have warned Rangers they will have to table a “significant” offer if they are to take pre-contract signing John Souttar to Ibrox this month.

The 25-year-old Scotland international has agreed to join the champions at the end of the season but would ideally like to make the move as soon as possible.

The Jambos see the centre-half as an integral member of the first-team squad and will not allow him to leave on the cheap before the transfer window closes.

Rangers announced Souttar’s signing despite interest from Blackburn and Middlesbrough, prompting Hearts to respond.

A statement from the Tynecastle club said: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club notes Rangers Football Club’s announcement of John Souttar’s pre-contract signing.

“The club reiterates that John is an important member of the first-team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a significant and satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “John is a full Scotland international and has so much potential ahead for the coming years.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know John across all of our conversations so far and I can see how excited he and his family are to be joining Rangers. We are equally excited to welcome John to Ibrox.”