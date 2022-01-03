Rangers set to land club record fee for Patterson

Big-money move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Interest: Nathan Patterson (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers are set to land a club record transfer fee for Nathan Patterson with the Scotland defender poised to join Everton this week for a reported £12 million.

The 20-year-old has been a long-time target of Toffees boss Rafa Benitez, who is finally ready to net his man with a big-money offer, having failed with a £5m bid last summer.

The right-back has undergone a medical at Goodison Park, with the finishing touches being put to personal terms.

The sale, which could rise further, will represent a milestone for the Ibrox club, with their previous most expensive export Alan Hutton, who cost Tottenham Hotspur £9m when they prised him away from Ibrox in 2008.

Patterson has yet to make 30 first-team appearances for Rangers after making his debut two years ago, opportunities limited by the form of captain James Tavernier.

The youngster still did enough to catch the eye of national boss Steve Clarke, representing his country at Euro 2020.

Old Firm rivals Celtic are also reported to be involved in more transfer activity.

The Parkhead outfit signed Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate last week and manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to make Jota’s loan move from Benfica a permanent one.

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury but could soon be boosted with a new contract, with the clubs said to be in “advanced” talks.