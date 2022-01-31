Rangers insist Ramsey deal is within budget

Ibrox loan move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Loan Ranger: Aaron Ramsey (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers have insisted that Aaron Ramsey’s arrival on loan from Juventus is within the club’s “normal wage model”.

With the Welsh international understood to be earning around £150,000 a week at the Serie A giants, questions have been asked as to how the Scottish champions could afford the 31-year-old.

Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson stressed the deal, which sees the midfielder sign until the summer, has not broken the budget.

“This is a really exciting signing for both Rangers and Aaron,” he said. “As soon as I was made aware of the opportunity we had to bring Aaron to Rangers around a week ago, we have worked really hard to secure his signature.

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.”

Wilson is understood to have beaten off competition from clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere to land the player and he added: “Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club.”

The former Arsenal star signed a four-year deal in Turin in 2019 after 369 games for the Gunners, during which time he netted 64 goals.

He has struggled to find his best form in Italy, however, and has made just five appearances this season, the last of which came in September.

“I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May,” said Ramsey, who at best could be on the bench against Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

Rangers also completed the signing of Mateusz Zukowski from Polish side Lechia Gdansk for an undisclosed fee, the right-back penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

In what has been a productive transfer window in Govan, last week the Ibrox outfit signed Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan until the end of the season.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had been hoping to bring pre-contract signing John Souttar to Ibrox ahead of schedule but Rangers couldn’t meet the fee demanded by Hearts to allow him to leave early.